Another Wealthy Community Offers to Test All Residents

(Newser) – A small northern California community is one of the first in the world to offer coronavirus testing for everyone who lives there. Bolinas, Calif., will test any resident aged 4 or older, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. From Monday through Thursday the Marin County community, population 1,600, is offering mouth and throat swabs to test for active infections as well as finger prick blood tests to identify whether antibodies are present. Residents can take both tests, just one, or none at all; testing is being performed by UCSF staffers at a drive-through location.

story continues below

The Point Reyes Light reports that the estimated $400,000 project cost has been funded entirely by donations. Bolinas, which the Mercury News refers to as "reclusive," is a wealthy community, and the Hill reports that the plan "has raised some eyebrows" since so many others around the country have no access to testing. This wealthy enclave on the East Coast has a similar offer for residents, though it's only offering antibody tests, and Business Insider notes another similar plan is in the works in a Colorado ski resort town. (An Italian town tested every single resident and stopped the outbreak in its tracks.)

