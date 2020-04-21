Fed-Up Nurses File Lawsuits, Will Head to White House

In this April 2 photo, nurses at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division in New York City hold an "urgent community speak out" in front of the hospital, demanding N95s and other critical personal protective equipment to handle the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

