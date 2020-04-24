Trump's Criticism of Georgia Governor Gets Even Harsher

(Newser) – President Trump said Wednesday that he "strongly disagreed" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to start aggressively reopening his state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the eve of that reopening Friday, the president kicked things up a notch. Discussing a phone call he had with Kemp, Trump said at Thursday's press briefing, "I told him very distinctly, ‘You do what you think is best.' But if you ask me if I’m happy about it, I’m not happy about it, and I’m not happy about Brian Kemp." The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that Kemp was the only governor Trump criticized during the briefing, and that he repeatedly used the governor's full name. More, including Kemp's response:

Trump said he wants states to reopen too, but that Georgia is violating the federal guidelines for doing so, per the Hill. He specifically called out businesses like spas being allowed to reopen so early in the process: "I didn’t like to see spas opening, frankly, and I didn’t like to see a lot of things happening. I wasn’t happy with it. And I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp. I wasn’t at all happy."