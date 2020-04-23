An 'Abrupt Shift in Tone' for Trump on Reopening

(Newser) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is allowing certain nonessential businesses to reopen Friday, albeit with restrictions, and some people aren't happy with the plan—including, apparently, the president. "I want him to do what he thinks is right," President Trump said at Wednesday's press briefing. "But I disagree with him on what he's doing. ... I think (opening) spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in phase one ... it's just too soon." Kemp is also allowing elective medical procedures to resume as of Friday, and will allow restaurants to offer limited in-restaurant dining starting Monday. Trump said he told Kemp he "disagreed strongly" with the plan. More on Georgia and Kemp's response, plus what some other states are planning, below:

Kemp's response: The governor tweeted Wednesday that while he appreciates Trump's "bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward," he won't be amending the plan for Friday. "Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians," he continued. "I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers."