Miss Parks and Recreation? We Have Good News for You

(Newser) – Parks and Recreation is coming back—at least briefly. The beloved sitcom will air a new episode on NBC April 30 in which Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope catches up with all of her socially-distancing friends and colleagues. Deadline reports that the entire original cast, which also includes Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O'Heir, and Retta, will participate, with other "special guest stars from the Pawnee universe" a possibility as well, per a press release. The show is aimed at raising money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which is assisting community food banks during the coronavirus pandemic, Rolling Stone reports. State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal, and the writers, producers, and cast of the show will be making matching donations up to $500,000.