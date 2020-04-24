(Newser) – If you've ever wanted to know how a world leader whiles away the hours during a pandemic, the New York Times offers this: a rundown on how President Trump spends his days now that's hunkered down indefinitely in the White House. With his travel and rallies temporarily put on hold and access to visitors cut down, it's a "strange new life" for the president, with his schedule set by former White House communications chief Hope Hicks, the paper reports. It's a schedule that apparently involves a lot of television, with Trump's usual "morning marathon" of news programs now supplemented by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's virus briefings. His main goal, advisers say, is to see how his performance on the pandemic is being reported. "He's frustrated," says Stephen Moore, one of Trump's economic advisers. "It's like being hit with a meteor."

The part of the day Trump is said to most look forward to: the virus press briefings, which "aides say he views ... as prime-time shows that are the best substitute for the rallies he can no longer attend but craves." The rest of his day is taken up with calls to governors, meetings with national security and economic advisers, lunches with Cabinet members, and intelligence briefings. If he's not working late, he'll have dinner with Melania and 14-year-old son Barron—after which he'll retire to cap off the day watching more TV, where he'll "[flick] from channel to channel, reviewing his performance," the Times notes. Meanwhile, sources tell NBC News that aides and campaign officials are brainstorming on how to get Trump out for a breather, perhaps with visits to first responders, health care workers, and those who've lost work due to the virus crisis. (Read more about his day to day in the White House here.)

