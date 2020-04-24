Bodies Were Sent From Hospital in Back of Pickup

In this Sunday, April 19, 2020, photo, as city workers look on, left, the driver of a pickup truck, far right back to camera, pulls a body he brought along with several others to the Joseph W. Spellman Medical Examiner Building parking lot in Philadelphia. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)In this Sunday, April 19, 2020, photo, as city workers look on, left, the driver of a pickup truck, far right back to camera, pulls a body he brought along with several others to the Joseph W. Spellman... (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)