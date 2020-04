(Newser) – On Nov. 3, the country will vote for the next US president—though Joe Biden is worried the current president may attempt to postpone that process. "Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," said the presumed Democratic nominee during an online fundraiser Thursday, per the Guardian. Biden also expressed concern that other parties will join in these efforts to mess up usual election procedures. "I promise you the Russians did interfere in our [2016] election, and I guarantee you they are doing it again with two other major actors," he said, not clarifying who those other actors may be. 'You can be assured between [Trump] and the Russians there is going to be an attempt to interfere."

NBC News cites a Congressional Research Service analysis spelling out that the president doesn't have congressional or constitutional authority to postpone an election; only Congress can enact a statute to change that date. Trump himself hasn't made mention of putting off things, and a Trump campaign spokesman issued a statement Friday regarding Biden's remarks. "Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality," says the statement. It adds, per CNN: "President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on November 3." (Biden also mentioned the current plight of the USPS: "Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God's name is that about?")