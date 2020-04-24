This Is Where Andrew Gillum Was Found

(Newser) – You can now peek inside the hotel room where Andrew Gillum was found with a man suffering an apparent drug overdose and bags of what police suspected was crystal meth. Miami Beach Police released photos and (often blurred for privacy) body camera video footage on Wednesday, showing pills and pill bottles scattered on the floor and a pillow apparently covered in vomit at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel on March 13, reports WPLG. The Democratic nominee for governor of Florida in 2018, found incoherent, has since entered rehab for what he described as alcohol abuse.

According to a police report, 56-year-old Aldo Mejias gave Travis Dyson—"a reputed male escort," per the Palm Beach Post—credit card info with which to pay for the room that afternoon. Mejias says when he arrived at the room later that night, 30-year-old Dyson opened the door then collapsed. Mejias told police Dyson then vomited on the bed, collapsed again, and was having difficulty breathing, according to the report. Mejias called 911. The Post notes none of the photos or video contains a clear image of Gillum. The former Tallahassee mayor, a married father of three, said first responders had been called "to assist one of my friends." Gillum said he'd had too much to drink but denied ever using methamphetamines. No charges have been laid. (Read more Andrew Gillum stories.)

