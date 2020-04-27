Drive-By Shooting Hits Duck Dynasty Star's Estate

(Newser) – Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame says a drive-by shooting targeted his Louisiana home Friday afternoon. Eight to 10 shots were fired into the West Monroe estate from the road, including one that went through a bedroom window, but nobody was hurt. "We were pretty shook up," Robertson said in an interview with USA Today Network cited by the Monroe News-Star. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property." By Sunday, a suspect had been arrested, the newspaper reports.

Daniel King Jr., 38, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault by drive by shooting and criminal neglect of family. The estate is set far back from the road and is behind a fence and gate. Robertson says many members of his family are living there during the coronavirus pandemic. (Read more Duck Dynasty stories.)

