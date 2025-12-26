What We Know About the US Airstrikes in Nigeria

President Trump authorized US airstrikes on Islamic State militants in Nigeria on Thursday under the rationale that they were attacking Christians. "MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," Trump wrote on social media. Coverage:
- The strikes: A Navy ship in the Gulf of Guinea fired more than a dozen Tomahawk missiles at two camps in the northern Sokoto state, reports the New York Times. A military statement says "multiple ISIS terrorists" were killed.
- Nigeria helped: Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar said Friday that Nigeria provided intelligence to the US for the strikes, adding that he had spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio twice beforehand, per the Washington Post. However, he pushed back against Trump's rationale. "Simplistic labels don't solve complex threats," he tweeted. The violence in his country, he argued, "has nothing to do with a particular religion," per the BBC.