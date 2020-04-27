Walmart Shooting Claims Another Victim, 8 Months On

(Newser) – The death toll from the August mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart is now 23. More than 8 months after he was shot in the store's parking lot, Guillermo “Memo” Garcia has died, KTSM reports. The soccer coach leaves behind his wife and two children. Twenty girls from the team he coached were at the store on Aug. 3 selling snacks as a fundraiser when the shooting broke out. Five parents were shot, and the father of another coach was shot and killed. Garcia, whose wife was also among those shot, had been in the ICU since the shooting. He was the last remaining hospital patient from the shooting, KVIA reports.

"He fought long and hard, with the help of all his troops he won many battles but lost the war," Garcia's wife says in a statement. "I would like to thank the community for all the love, support, and prayers. On behalf of the Garcia family we would like to give the community the opportunity to pay their respects but due to the current circumstances we feel that right now is not the right time. ... When the pandemic and social distancing orders pass we will have a proper memorial and mass where the community can pay their respects to an El Paso warrior!"


