Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Call It Quits

(Newser) – It's over for reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari, who shot to fame on MTV's Laguna Beach, wrote on Instagram Sunday. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

CNN reports Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 36, actually called off their engagement in 2011, but got back together the same year. They married in 2013 and have three kids. There have been rumors recently that Cutler was cheating with a friend of Cavallari's, but a source tells People that had "absolutely nothing to do" with the split. "Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show [Very Cavallari, her current series]," the source says. "Jay is not as interested in all of that. She's so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart." (Read more Jay Cutler stories.)

