Stacey Abrams: 'Willing to Serve'

(Newser) – Count Stacey Abrams in. "As a young black girl growing up in Mississippi, I learned that if I didn’t speak up for myself, no one else would, so ... my mission is to say out loud if I’m asked the question, 'Yes, I would be willing to serve.'" That was her answer Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press when asked about the possibility of Joe Biden choosing her as a running mate. However, she noted that she understands "there is a process that will played out" and that Biden "will pick the person he needs." He has already promised to pick a woman, and many have suggested Abrams as a top contender. The former Democratic leader in the Georgia legislature nearly beat Republican Brian Kemp in a "closely contested" gubernatorial race in 2018, per Politico. Since then, she's been running organizations including one that protects voters' rights.

Vox reports that other potential VP picks are shying away from discussing the possibility before a decision has been made, but Abrams said she has no issues with that. "If you don’t raise your hand, people won’t see you and they won’t give you attention. But it's not about attention for being the running mate. It is about making sure that my qualifications aren't in question, because they're not just speaking to me," she said in another interview, this one on CNN's State of the Union. "They're speaking to young black women, young women of color, young people of color, who wonder if they too can be seen. What I try to do is tell the truth and be direct. But I understand that there is a process that will be at work, and that he has no shortage of qualified candidates to choose from." (Read more Stacey Abrams stories.)

