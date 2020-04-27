(Newser) – John Krasinski knows the way to his fans' hearts is through humor and good deeds—and yes, through their stomachs. Rolling Stone reports that the fifth episode of the ex-Office star's Some Good News show, taped at his home amid the coronavirus pandemic, featured a slew of stars on Krasinski's video chat whipping up special dishes for a virtual potluck. Key among the participants: actor Stanley Tucci, who made a "quarantini" recipe created by an elderly woman known as "Nana." "I won't be walking after that," Tucci said as he added the different vodkas. Per Boston.com, celebrity chef Guy Fieri and restaurateur David Chang made recipes (sloppy joes and a "worldly" dish, respectively) submitted by two women, while Martha Stewart pulled together some pierogies. "I gave Martha pierogies because I'm Polish, she's Polish, having no idea that they take all day," Krasinski said.

He also took the opportunity to offer heartfelt thanks to those in the food industry working on the front lines against the virus. "From the inspiring stories of selfless camaraderie, to the heart-wrenching stories of simply doing what's right, these are the people who once defined your neighborhood and are now defining humanity," Krasinski said, per the Hollywood Reporter. He also had a surprise for Fieri, who's been raising money for restaurant industry workers who've been affected by the virus: an announcement that PepsiCo would be donating $3 million to the $17 million Fieri has already raised to help him meet his $20 million goal. Check out the whole gut-busting episode here or in our video gallery. (Read more John Krasinski stories.)

