No Prom for You? John Krasinski to the Rescue

(Newser) – John Krasinski is continuing to bring "Some Good News"—this time by hosting a virtual prom for isolated high schoolers. The A Quiet Place director shared a photo of himself at a high school dance on Instagram on Wednesday. "I can't take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom," he wrote, per the Los Angeles Times, offering to DJ a cyber event with friends as part of his YouTube series. He meant business, as a teaser video arrived Thursday.

story continues below

In separate scenes, Krasinski is seen dressed up in front of a wall of balloons, then singing in sweats and a stained T-shirt in what looks to be his living room. "For all of you missing prom, I'm hosting this Friday night," says The Office star. Krasinski has already hosted Steve Carell, reunited the Hamilton cast to surprise a 9-year-old superfan, and treated Boston hospital workers to a trip to Fenway Park. The prom party kicks off here at 8pm EST. (Read more John Krasinski stories.)

