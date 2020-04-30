Britney Spears: Oops, I Burned Down My Gym

(Newser) – Oops, she burned down the gym. Britney Spears shared her workout routine on Instagram on Wednesday from her home gym, which she said she hadn't been able to use for a long time because it caught fire six months ago. "I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down," the singer said in the video, viewed 3.2 million times. "I walked past the door to the gym and flames … BOOM," she added in the caption.

"Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym," it continued. "But it could be much worse so I’m grateful," she wrote, per USA Today. Luckily, "I like working out better outside anyways." And after showing off the exercises she does using weights inside her gym, Spears did indeed move outside for some yoga. (On the fitness front, she's pretty proud of her speed.)

