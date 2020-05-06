On a Flight to Texas, 3 Marines Step Up

(Newser) – Air travel is much lighter than it used to be—and so too are stories about fliers allegedly behaving badly. CNN reports on an exception: a Monday flight from Tokyo to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport that required three Camp Lejeune Marines to get involved. A Marine Corps statement says a passenger locked himself in a bathroom and began screaming, loud enough that Sgt. John Dietrick said he could hear him despite having headphones on and a movie playing, reports ABC12.

Dietrick, along with Capt. Daniel Kult and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt, joined a flight attendant outside the door, where they gathered in a "tactical 'stack,'" per Stars and Stripes.The flight attendant unlocked the door, and the men used flex ties to restrain the "very distraught" flier. The flight was diverted to Los Angeles so that the man could be taken to an area hospital for a mental exam. "At this time we cannot identify the airline or comment on the disposition of the passenger, as the incident remains under investigation," says a Marine rep. (Read more air travel stories.)

