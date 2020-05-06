Kevin Spacey Compares Your Pain to His Pain

(Newser) – Kevin Spacey is back in the news for the first time in months—this time for comparing his professional exile to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Mediaite reports. "I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," he said in a video for the Bits & Pretzels Virtual Founders Breakfast in March. "But in this instance I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop. And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same." In other quotes:

