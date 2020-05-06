Kevin Spacey Compares Your Pain to His Pain

(Newser)
–
Kevin Spacey is back in the news for the first time in months—this time for comparing his professional exile to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Mediaite reports. "I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," he said in a video for the Bits & Pretzels Virtual Founders Breakfast in March. "But in this instance I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop. And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same." In other quotes:
- "I don't think it will come as a surprise for anyone to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017," he adds, per Fox News. "My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry, were all gone in just a matter of hours."
- "And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can't go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it’s a situation that you have absolutely no control over."
- "I'm still in my process but this is a process that has allowed me to ask other questions I've never asked, have conversations I've never had, delve into issues I've long avoided, face truths I kept hidden. I hope that you can, too, find out that as painful as these moments are ... you may soon discover a new part of you that has been begging to be heard."
- "I know, as you sit there in your living room or your office at home, it might feel a long way away but before you know it it's going to be back to business as usual, which is all the more reason to take this moment now to engage in your life in a new way."
- "I don't want to sugarcoat this devastating time that we're in, I am hoping that I can encourage you to see an opportunity in all of this and turn this into a positive," he adds, per the Daily Mail.
(In related news, Spacey settled a lawsuit
against him after one sexual-assault accuser died
.)