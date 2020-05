(Newser) – The Colorado restaurant that flouted the state's order and opened its doors for dine-in service amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in crowds of diners on Mother's Day, has been shut down. Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen in Castle Rock to close, the AP reports. The restaurant's license was also suspended indefinitely. Polis said the business was "causing an immediate health hazard" and would be shut until that is no longer the case.

story continues below

"Customers will return en masse when they feel safe," Polis said, per Colorado Public Radio. "When people see videos of people packed into a restaurant with no social distancing and no masks, people feel less safe and the widespread economic pain will only be prolonged." The local health department said if the restaurant's owners (who have appealed to President Trump in the past and say they are trying to get lawmakers' attention about governmental overreach) do not comply with the order, further legal action will be taken and the restaurant's license could be revoked entirely. (Read more coronavirus stories.)