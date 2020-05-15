Bible Study Class 'Zoombombed' With Child Porn

(Newser) – A San Francisco church says Zoom "did nothing" after a hacker hijacked users' computers and played deeply disturbing videos of child sexual abuse. St. Paulus Lutheran Church, one of the city's oldest churches, is suing the company over the "Zoombombing," in which the attacker disabled users' computer control buttons, the BBC reports. "The footages were sick and sickening—portraying adults engaging in sex acts with each other and performing sex acts on infants and children, in addition to physically abusing them," the class-action lawsuit states. The church says most of the participants in the May 6 class were senior citizens.

The church is seeking damages for claims of negligence, breach of implied contract, unjust enrichment and unfair business practices. Zoom said it was "deeply upset" by the "horrific" incident, but denied that it failed to take action, Bloomberg reports. "On the same day we learned of this incident, we identified the offender, took action to block their access to the platform and reported them to the relevant authorities," the company said in a statement. Zoom added that users should take advantage of "recently updated security features" and "follow other best practices, including making sure not to broadly share meeting IDs and passwords online, as appeared to be the case here." (Read more Zoom stories.)

