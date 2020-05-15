First European Country Declares Outbreak Over

(Newser) – Slovenia has become the first European country to proclaim an end to the coronavirus epidemic at home. The European Union state’s government said Friday the COVID-19 spread is under control and there is no longer a need for extraordinary health measures, the AP reports. The government says EU residents are free to cross into Slovenia from Austria, Italy, and Hungary at predetermined checkpoints, while most non-EU nationals will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The first coronavirus case in Slovenia was recorded on March 4, a returnee from neighboring Italy. The nationwide epidemic was proclaimed on March 12. By May 13, there were 1,467 confirmed cases and 103 deaths in Slovenia.

Germany’s most populous state, meanwhile, has lifted a requirement for people arriving from other European countries to self-quarantine for 14 days, and other regions are expected to follow. The rule expired in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia at midnight. The state government said Germany’s states agreed with the federal government on Thursday to exempt travelers from other countries in the European Union, along with Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Britain. On Friday night, Germany plans to end two-month-old checks on its border with Luxembourg and loosen them somewhat on its borders with Austria, Switzerland, and France.