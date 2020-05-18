(Newser) – Vaccine expert Rick Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority who was ousted by the Trump administration in April, testified on Capitol Hill on Thursday that if a cohesive national response isn't set up soon to address the coronavirus pandemic, things could get "far worse." Bright also appeared on 60 Minutes Sunday evening, elaborating on his thoughts about COVID-19, and President Trump took to Twitter to speak more on Bright's appearance on CBS, per the Hill. In a trio of tweets, Trump went to town on the show, the network, and Bright. He said the show and its "third place anchor, @NorahODonnell" are doing whatever the can "to demean our Country, much to the benefit of the Radical Left Democrats. Tonight they put on yet another Fake 'Whistleblower.'"

He continued by calling Bright "a disgruntled employee who supports Dems, fabricates stories, & spews lies" and deeming the 60 Minutes narrative "incorrect." He added: "This whole Whistleblower racket needs to be looked at very closely, it is causing great injustice & harm." He also pondered: "How can a creep like this show up to work tomorrow & report to @SecAzar, his boss, after trashing him on T.V.?," a reference to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. It's not the first time Trump has called Bright "disgruntled," and Bright addressed that on Sunday's show. "I am not disgruntled," he said, per CBS News. "I am frustrated at a lack of leadership. I am frustrated at a lack of urgency to get a head start on developing lifesaving tools for Americans. I'm frustrated at our inability to be heard as scientists. Those things frustrate me." Much more from Bright here. (Read more President Trump stories.)

