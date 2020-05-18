WWE Star Goes Missing in Ocean Swim

(Newser) – Rescuers are searching the waters off Venice Beach for former WWE star Shad Gaspard, who was caught in a rip current Sunday. Lifeguards were able to pull out the other swimmers pulled out to sea, TMZ reports. Gaspard motioned the lifeguards to his 10-year-old son, who was rescued. But Gaspard, 39, went under when another wave hit and was not seen again. Crews in boats and helicopters searched until evening, per ESPN, then resumed Monday. His son did not require hospitalization.

story continues below

The rip currents were more of an issue than usual Sunday, per KABC. "That surf that we have paired with a little bit of wind and good tidal swing today made rip currents a little bit more prevalent and a little bit stronger," says a Los Angeles Fire Department lifeguard. Gaspard was at the beach with his wife, Susan, as well. "That group was stuck in one of the rip currents and were swimming just north of the lifeguard tower," the lifeguard says. "That's why lifeguards were able to get there so soon." Gaspard, whose WWE contract ended in 2010, was half of the tag team Cryme Tyme. (Read more WWE stories.)

