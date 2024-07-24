Simone Biles will be back at the Olympics this summer, three years after she pulled herself out of multiple events at the Tokyo Games to contend with mental health issues. This time around, however, the 27-year-old gymnast will have more say in how and when she competes—meaning she won't have to take part in all four events during the gymnastics finals if she doesn't want to, according to women's technical lead Chellsie Memmel. "If that's what she needs to continue to be at her best for the team and for herself, that's what we're going to do, because there are still four other members on our team," Memmel said on Tuesday, per USA Today . "Whether she takes it or not, it's going to be completely up to her."

In the qualifying competition, happening Sunday, the team can drop its lowest score during events. In the team finals, which take place Tuesday, three gymnasts compete in each event, and all three scores count, which would put more pressure on Biles if she competes. Memmel tells the Washington Post that Biles' coach, Cecile Landi, had approached her at training camp in Texas to ask if it was an option for Biles to not do all four finals events. Although Biles is definitely a dominant force who could help propel Team USA to gold, she has said previously that at the Tokyo Olympics, someone from the "inside team" had referred to her as their "gold-medal token," exacerbating her anxiety over what was expected of her.

Biles herself isn't expected to talk to reporters until after she's done competing. The AP takes a broader look at what changes have arisen regarding athletes' mental health since the public struggles of Biles and others, including swim champ Michael Phelps and tennis star Naomi Osaka. The outlet notes that at this year's Games, there will be a 24/7 hotline with counselors who speak dozens of languages that athletes can call, as well as a relaxing "mind zone" in the Olympic Village for decompression, and AI that will keep tabs online for cyberbullying. (The Paris opening ceremony on Friday faces a little bit of trouble.)