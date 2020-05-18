Real-Life Lord of the Flies Survivors 'Finally Getting the Attention They Deserve'

(Newser) – A real-life version of Lord of the Flies in which the stranded boys happily cooperate with each other appears to be just the kind of story the world wants to hear right now. Author Rutger Bregman says he has been bombarded with emails from producers and directors seeking to make a movie based on an excerpt from his book Humankind, telling the story of six Tongan teenagers who survived for 15 months on a remote island in 1965 and 1966. "I'm so glad the 'boys' from The Real Lord of the Flies are finally, after 50 years, getting the attention they deserve," Bregman tweeted.

Sources tell Deadline that there is "significant film and limited series interest from players in US, UK and beyond," with producers already looking into the life rights of the people involved. Bregman tells the Guardian that he is collaborating with the four surviving boys and the Australian captain who rescued them, and they will make a decision together. New Zealand filmmaker Taika Watiti tweeted that he loves the story and would like to see it made by Polynesian filmmakers to keep the tone authentic. "I'm probably not available lol," joked the Jojo Rabbit director. (Read more castaway stories.)

