A Big Podcaster Just Struck a Deal for 9 Figures

(Newser) – Joe Rogan has one of the most popular podcasts in the world, and Forbes figures he made about $30 million last year off it. That was enough to make him the highest-paid podcaster of 2019, but Rogan is now getting a very large raise. The Joe Rogan Experience is moving exclusively to Spotify later this year in a deal the Wall Street Journal estimates to be worth $100 million. Coverage:

He's a 52-year-old multi-hyphen kind of guy: a comedian, actor, TV host, and mixed-martial arts commentator known for his work with the UFC. His podcast launched in 2009, and on it Rogan "broaches topics including neuroscience, sports, comedy, health and infectious disease with humor," per BillBoard. (It was on Rogan's show that Elon Musk famously smoked a joint.) The move: The JRE begins the move to Spotify in September and will be fully exclusive by the end of the year. Those who don't subscribe to Spotify will be able to hear it for free on the ad-supported version, says Rogan. Rogan has said his show—including a video format, or "vodcast," on YouTube—gets 190 million downloads a month, reports the Verge.