(Newser) – Sia is a woman of constant surprises, and she's got a new one for us. Per Us Weekly, the 44-year-old Australian singer (full name Sia Furler) appeared Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up program, and when she was asked if she'd adopted a son, the famously reclusive star made an unexpected announcement. "I actually adopted two sons last year," she said, though it was soon made clear that she hadn't needed to stock up on diapers and baby bottles. "They were 18—they're both 19 years old now," she elaborated. Sia explained that they were "aging out of the foster care system," then sweetly added, "Yeah, and I love them."

This isn't the first time Sia has mentioned being a parent, per USA Today, which notes she brought it up in January during an interview with GQ. She mentioned to the magazine then that she'd recently texted the DJ Diplo and said, "Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship. ... If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up." When asked during the SiriusXM interview how her boys were dealing with being in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, the new mom said it's been "pretty difficult, [for] one more so than the other," but "they're both doing things that are really good for them." She didn't give much detail on what those things are other than to say they're "educational."


