Teen Football Star Accused of Attempted Murder

(Newser) – A high school football star who fielded offers from more than a half-dozen colleges isn't likely to attend any this fall after he allegedly tried to murder his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend. Luke Hill, 18, of Maryland was arrested on a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault on Tuesday, reports the Washington Post. A day earlier, Hill fired at least seven shots at his rival from a car, according to police in Prince George's County. "This was not a random act," a spokesman says. Coverage:



Responding to the shooting in Accokeek, Maryland, around 7:30pm Monday, officers found an uninjured victim outside a home that had been shot at least twice. The victim told police he'd been playing basketball when someone in a white car with tinted windows opened fire.

ESPN identifies the victim as Ishmael Leggett, a former classmate of Hill's at St. John's College High in Washington, DC, who has committed to play basketball at the University of Rhode Island. URI Coach David Cox says he's since spoken with Leggett, per the Providence Journal. "Thankfully, he was not harmed."

Charging documents say Hill had been calling the victim's girlfriend, "threatening her about her current relationship." He apparently also took issue with a photo posted on social media. Media reports describe the woman as Hill's ex-girlfriend.