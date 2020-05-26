(Newser) – The widower of a former congressional staffer of Joe Scarborough has gone directly to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with a plea: Delete President Trump's conspiracy theories suggesting that Scarborough killed his wife. Trump has been pushing the idea hard of late that Scarborough, now at MSNBC, played a role in the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, and Timothy Klausutis is now pushing back. Coverage:

The letter: Trump "tweeted to his nearly 80 million followers alluding to the repeatedly debunked falsehood that my wife was murdered by her boss, former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough," Klausutis wrote in a letter to Dorsey that was first revealed by Kara Swisher in a New York Times column. "Please delete these tweets. My wife deserves better." At another point: "I'm asking you to intervene in this instance because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him—the memory of my dead wife—and perverted it for perceived political gain."

Trump "tweeted to his nearly 80 million followers alluding to the repeatedly debunked falsehood that my wife was murdered by her boss, former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough," Klausutis wrote in a letter to Dorsey that was first revealed by Kara Swisher in a New York Times column. "Please delete these tweets. My wife deserves better." At another point: "I'm asking you to intervene in this instance because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him—the memory of my dead wife—and perverted it for perceived political gain." Another line: "An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only asking that these tweets be removed."