(Newser) – "I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever, but it wasn't sustainable." So says Some Good News creator John Krasinski, who heard this week from fans who weren't happy to learn the beloved web series had been bought by ViacomCBS. Critics upset to see the short-lived series move from a free service (YouTube) to what they say will be a paid one painted Krasinski as a "sellout," per BuzzFeed. Some argued he was making money mostly off of viewer contributions. But Krasinski says he spent a lot of time on the series, which he only ever intended to last for eight episodes. He says he felt his only options were to end the show or sell it. "I knew that it wouldn't be sustainable with my prior commitments," the Jack Ryan star notes in an Instagram Live chat with Rainn Wilson, his former co-star from The Office.

But, that "in eight weeks it went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks is honestly one of the most amazing honors I've ever been able to pull off," Krasinski says, per E! News. He adds there's "a lot of really fun stuff planned" for the new version of the series, which he hopes to host on occasion. After all, that time in the host chair was "probably the most emotionally fulfilled I've ever felt in my entire life." The series "meant no more to anyone than me," he says. Meanwhile, the Some Good News Twitter account notes that "we are going to be free and available on multiple platforms," seemingly refuting claims that people will have to pay to watch.


