Some Good News Is Getting an Overhaul—and a New Host

(Newser) – John Krasinski said an emotional goodbye to Some Good News this week as his weekly web series went on hiatus, per CNN. It turns out it might've been his last time in the SGN host chair. The YouTube series dedicated to good news, often related to everyday people, has been licensed to ViacomCBS after what the Hollywood Reporter describes as a "massive bidding war." And while Krasinski will continue on as executive producer, with a recurring on-air presence, a new host will be chosen before new episodes appear on CBS All Access, the outlet reports. The weekly show from Comedy Central Productions, plus shorter clips, will then move to other CBS networks.

"Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people," says Krasinksi, who wrapped the series' eighth episode on Sunday. Though the series seemed to be inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, Krasinksi actually came up with the concept seven years ago before teaming up with Allyson Seeger to make it a DIY reality in March. It has since earned 17 million views and 2.5 million subscribers. Variety reports "the potential for the content to be featured on CBS News platforms was a big part of the draw for Krasinski." No word on financial figures. (Read more Some Good News stories.)

