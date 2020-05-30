Woody Allen: My Son's Work Is 'Shoddy'

(Newser) – With Ronan Farrow on the ropes, his dad is taking a shot of his own. "People are beginning to realize that it isn't just in relation to me that his journalism has been kind of shoddy," Woody Allen tells the Telegraph. "And I'm not so sure that his credibility is going to last." The 84-year-old filmmaker has long denied Farrow's claim that he molested Dylan—Allen's daughter and Farrow's sister—but now, after recent criticism of Farrow's work, Allen is taking a broader swing. "I found him to not be an honest journalist in relation to me at all, but I write that off because, you know, I understand he's loyal to his mother (Mia Farrow)," adds Allen, per USA Today, saying that "now it's come out that his journalism has not been so ethical or honest."

This after a media columnist criticized Farrow last week for allegedly failing to confirm every detail in his work: "Mr. Farrow, 32, is not a fabulist," Ben Smith wrote in the New York Times. "His reporting can be misleading but he does not make things up." Yet the article was widely perceived as a takedown of Farrow's #MeToo reporting, prompting angry tweets and strong media responses. As for Allen, he's also criticizing actors (like Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet) who turned on him during the #MeToo movement. "The actors have no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position," he tells the Guardian. "Who in the world is not against child molestation? That's how actors and actresses are, and (denouncing me) became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale." (Read more Woody Allen stories.)

