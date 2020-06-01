In Impromptu Talk to Family, a Chief's Sign of Respect

(Newser) – Fired Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin is facing murder charges. But what about the other three officers present during the arrest of George Floyd? During an impromptu interview on CNN, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo suggested they may be facing legal trouble, too, reports Forbes. "Silence and inaction—you’re complicit,” Arradondo said, adding that county prosecutors or the FBI would ultimately determine what, if any, charges the other three may face. The interview was interesting in another respect—it marked the first time Arradondo and Floyd's family communicated, albeit indirectly.

Don Lemon had been interviewing Philonise Floyd, brother of George, when he cut to CNN reporter Sara Sidner in Minneapolis, who happened to be covering the arrival of Arradondo near the site of Floyd's death. In real time, she relayed Philonise's question to the chief about whether the other three would be arrested, notes Axios. "And this is the Floyd family right now?" Arradondo said to Sidner. When she said, yes, he removed his cap. "To the Floyd family, being silent or not intervening, to me, you’re complicit," he said. "So I don't see a level of distinction." He added to the family: "I want you to know that my decision to fire all four officers was not based on some sort of hierarchy. Mr. Floyd died in our hands." (Read more George Floyd stories.)

