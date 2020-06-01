(Newser) – The NFL commissioner vowed over the weekend to work on the "systemic issues" driving people to demonstrate over George Floyd's death and that of other black Americans, but it didn't go over too well. In a statement posted Saturday, Roger Goodell offered his condolences to the Floyd family and also mentioned Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, two other recent black shooting victims. "These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts," he added. NBC News notes that reaction was swift and not terribly receptive, with many people noting the repercussions that Colin Kaepernick faced when he tried to protest peacefully during the national anthem before NFL games. "Colin Kaepernick asked the NFL to care about the lives of black people and they banned him from their platform," tweeted Michael-Shawn Dugar, a writer for the Athletic.

story continues below

Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, was even more blunt. "Save the bulls---," he posted in disgust. Ava DuVernay, who recently directed a film on the Central Park Five, also took Goodell to task. "Shame on you. This is beyond hollow + disingenuous," she responded to Goodell's statement on Twitter. "Keep Mr. Floyd's name out of your mouth." One person is even telling Goodell what his next steps should be on Kaepernick, who's still a free agent that many say has been blackballed from the NFL. "Now is the moment for Roger Goodell to step to a microphone and offer a full and complete apology to Mr. Kaepernick," tweeted Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, on Saturday. "To announce his commitment to supporting Mr. Kaepernick's charities. And to signing Mr. Kaepernick to an NFL team." More reaction from the Hill and Sporting News. (Read more NFL stories.)

