Next Role for CNN's Jeff Zucker: NYC Mayor?

(Newser) – CNN President Jeff Zucker is a busy man these days, given the George Floyd riots and the pandemic. But in an interview with media writer Ben Smith in the New York Times, Zucker suggests he's considering a big career switch. At the end of the article, Smith writes that he asked Zucker directly if he was interested in running for mayor of New York City next year. "He paused, and said he didn’t want his answer to cause a storm of news," writes Smith. "Then, he said, 'New York City is going to need a very strong mayor in the aftermath of this, and I always like a challenge.'"

And that's it, but Mediaite thinks Zucker just "dropped a strong hint" that he is, in fact, planning a run. The site notes that Zucker has been talking about a run for political office at least since 2014, and four years ago, he similarly told Smith that he was open to a run for mayor. "In the years which have followed, industry buzz has been strong that Zucker is plotting a bid," writes Joe DePaolo, who references this story in the New York Post last year. (Read more Jeff Zucker stories.)

