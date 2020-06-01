(Newser) – The last time that an ABC News/Washington Post poll surveyed Americans, Joe Biden held a slim 2-point lead. That was two months ago. In a new poll released Sunday, Biden widened his lead to 10 points, 53% to 43% among voters registered nationally, reports the Post. The big wild card: The poll was conducted from last Monday to Thursday, meaning it captured views on the pandemic but not the unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, notes Politico. How that will play out in future polls remains unclear. "In broad terms, Trump has advocated toughness against rioters, while Biden has advocated understanding," writes Byron York at the Washington Examiner. "Which position looks best in retrospect depends on what happens. But in the past, a law & order position has benefited Trump."

Despite the 10-point lead for Biden, the poll has some hopeful news for Trump: His supporters seem more enthusiastic than Biden's. Among Trump supporters, 87% said they definitely planned to vote for him; that percentage dropped to 74% for Biden. Still, an analysis by Harry Enten at CNN that takes into account this poll and others asserts that Biden is "in one of the best positions for any challenger since scientific polling began in the 1930s." Enten notes that more than 40 national public polls were taken in May, and Biden led in all of them. He's the first challenger to do so since Jimmy Carter. Meanwhile, an average of polls at RealClearPolitics has Biden up 5.9 points. (Trump went after Biden's camp on Twitter Monday morning.)

