Facebook Workers Rebel Over Policy on Trump Posts

(Newser) –

Internal rebellion. Facebook employees who want the company to take a harder line on Trump's posts—especially one that Twitter hid for "glorifying violence"—have also circulated petitions and voiced their frustrations on Twitter and other platforms, the New York Times reports. Two senior employees tell the Times they have informed the company that they will resign unless Zuckerberg's stance changes.

In contrast to Twitter's new policy, Facebook has taken a hands-off approach to dealing with President Trump's posts—and it has caused a backlash that some employees say is the biggest challenge to Mark Zuckerberg's leadership in the company's history. With most Facebook employees working from home, some are staging a "virtual walkout" Monday, leaving out-of-office messages to explain that they are not working in a show of support for those protesting the death of George Floyd, the BBC reports. Trump's tweets are usually cross-posted to Facebook, where he has almost 30 million followers. More: