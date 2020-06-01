Music Industry Plans 'Blackout Tuesday'

(Newser) – The music industry is heeding a call to make Tuesday "Blackout Tuesday" to honor George Floyd and other black citizens who have died at the hands of police. The initiative, #TheShowMustBePaused," was started by Atlantic Records execs Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas to address " the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard," Billboard reports. Their call for "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community" was shared by artists and music execs including Apple Music's Ebro Darden. "All of my shows are canceled. I will air replays of conversations with community activists, politicians and revolutionary music," Darden said, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Artists including Quincy Jones, the Rolling Stones, and Billie Eilish have pledged to observe the day, and record labels including Sony, Def Jam, and Columbia are also expected to take part, CNN reports. Music releases, online listening parties, and other events will be halted. "We will not hold any meetings nor conduct any business—rather we will stand in solidarity with our African American colleagues and loved ones across the country," ViaCom CBS exec Chris McCarthy told employees. ViacomCBS President Bob Bakish said that at 5pm Eastern, networks including BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon "will go dark for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd and pay tribute to other victims of racial violence." Video shows that Floyd's neck was under the knee of officer Derek Chauvin for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. (Read more George Floyd stories.)

