Harvey Weinstein Has Cancer, Sources Say

Sources tell outlets including NBC News and Deadline that Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer. Per the sources, the disgraced movie mogul has chronic myeloid leukemia, which is a type of bone marrow cancer. The sources say Weinstein is being treated while in prison at New York's Rikers Island. Weinstein's spokesperson did not confirm the news, but expressed displeasure in a statement issued to Variety and other outlets:

Weinstein has suffered from multiple health issues in recent years, including diabetes; COVID-19 and double pneumonia over the summer; and an emergency heart surgery last month to deal with fluid in his heart and lungs. Weinstein, who remains jailed due to his 2022 rape conviction in Los Angeles, faces a retrial for his New York case. He was convicted of rape in New York in 2020, but that conviction was overturned. The retrial was originally set for November, but may now move to early next year. (More Harvey Weinstein stories.)