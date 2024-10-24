Cardi B Suffers Medical Emergency

Cardi B says she has been hospitalized with a medical emergency and will have to miss a Saturday night headlining performance at an Atlanta music festival, per the AP . "I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE Musicfest," the Grammy-winning rapper wrote Wednesday on Instagram . "It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend," she continued. "I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry."

The 32-year-old New York native was to have performed along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna, and GloRilla at the two-day ONE Musicfest. She gave no details on her condition. She's believed to have been in the hospital since Saturday, per USA Today. She appeared in a hospital bed in a livestream earlier this week in which she complained that a prank caller had sent Child Protective Services to her home, the outlet notes. Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset less than two months ago. (The two are going through a divorce.)