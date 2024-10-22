Stanley Tucci Has Had It With You and Your Sweatpants

Stanley Tucci is very much in the headlines these days as he makes the rounds plugging his new book, Taste: My Life Through Food. As the Wall Street Journal notes, his side career as a foodie largely began after the release of the 1996 movie Big Night, his directorial debut about a small restaurant. "I'd walk into a restaurant and people would be like, 'Oh, you made that movie. You told my story,'" says the 63-year-old actor. Some highlights from a few of his latest interviews:
- Sweatpants: In his wide-ranging talk with the Journal, Tucci vents about too-casual clothing in public—especially sweatpants. "Not just like, 'Oh, I've been running, and now I'm just going to stop at the store.' You haven't been running. You just wear sweatpants because you don't want to wear pants. I sound like such a snob, but I'm sorry, just put on a pair of pants, wear a belt, get a nice pair of shoes. It doesn't cost a lot of money to dress nicely."