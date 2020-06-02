Today Could Be the Day for Joe Biden

(Newser) – Tuesday could be the day that Joe Biden is crowned the official Democratic presidential nominee. There are 479 delegates up for grabs as Indiana (82), Maryland (96), Montana (19), New Mexico (34), Pennsylvania (186), Rhode Island (26), South Dakota (16), and the District of Columbia (20) hold Democratic presidential primaries, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution. With 1,566 pledged delegates, Biden needs just 425 to take the majority at 1,991. But while the 77-year-old is the only remaining candidate in the field, voters can opt to write another name on their ballots. President Trump attacked Biden on the eve of the vote, saying he was "clueless" to a strategy in which campaign officials were working "to get the Anarchists out of jail." "They will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all," the president tweeted.

Biden, meanwhile, met with community leaders at a predominantly black church in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., for his first in-person campaign event since March. He vowed to introduce an economic plan that "deals with … institutional racism" and to create a police oversight board in the first 100 days of his presidency, per the Delaware News Journal. "Nobody can pretend who has carried us on our backs," Biden said from Bethel AME church, a block away from where weekend protests turned violent. "It's been minorities. It's been Hispanics. It's been blacks." A masked Biden could be seen taking notes. Per the Journal Constitution, this "softer approach may foreshadow how the presumptive Democratic nominee presents himself in the five months before the presidential election, emphasizing calm and competence as a contrast to Trump." (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

