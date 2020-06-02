Tucker Carlson Goes After Trump

(Newser) – Tucker Carlson is usually a staunch advocate of President Trump, but he lit into Trump on his Fox News show Monday night and into son-in-law Jared Kushner even more. Carlson complained that leaders on the local and national level have been too soft on protesters, and he noted that a Fox News reporter was chased from the White House area by protesters. “If you can’t keep a Fox News correspondent from getting attacked directly across the street from your house, how can you protect my family?” Carlson asked of Trump, per Politico. “How are you going to protect the country? How are you trying?” He also faulted Trump for making a point to tell Americans know that he and the first family were safe. "He seemed to be aware only of himself." Carlson, however, did praise Trump's Monday statement threatening to bring in the military, notes the Daily Beast.

Carlson's big target, however, seemed to be Kushner. "Several times over the past few days, the president signaled he was very much liking to crack down on rioters," he said. "That is his instinct. If you watch it—you believe it. But every time he's been talked out of it by Jared Kushner and by aides that Kushner has hired and controlled." Carlson said Kushner has been telling Trump that his base is safe, but Carlson asserted it is not if Trump fails to crack down on protest violence. "No one has more contempt for Donald Trump's voters than Jared Kushner and no one expresses it more frequently," Carlson said. Breitbart News is calling attention to Carlson's message by printing a partial transcript.


