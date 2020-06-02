Silver Lining in LA: Kobe Murals Are 'Saved'

(Newser) – Vanessa Bryant is taking solace in the fact that murals of her late husband and daughter have been left untouched during unrest in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant's widow shared a screenshot of a news report showing a burning building in the Fairfax district on her Instagram story on Monday, noting a mural of Kobe on the side of a nearby building had been "saved," reports Entertainment Tonight. The mural shows Kobe about to dunk a basket in his Lakers uniform, per Los Angeles Magazine. Bryant also shared images of other murals of Kobe and Gianna left untouched by vandalism over the weekend.

On Saturday, Bryant posted a 2014 photo showing Kobe wearing a shirt reading "I can't breathe"—inspired by the death of Eric Garner in police custody in New York. Garner said the phrase 11 times before he died in a chokehold. The man who inspired the recent unrest, George Floyd, uttered that same phrase before he died in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago. "My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again," Bryant wrote, offering her support for Black Lives Matter. She urged followers to "drive out hate," "teach respect and love," and "be an example of the change we want to see," per the Deseret News.


