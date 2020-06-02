Hey, Where's Aunt Becky? Fuller House Has an Answer

(Newser) – Quick, one of the actresses in your TV show is AWOL because of legal trouble, and there are nine episodes to go. How to address the absence? As USA Today notes, the writers of Fuller House settled their Lori Loughlin predicament with little fuss. The newspaper flags this scene between Jesse (John Stamos) and DJ Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) in which Jesse is figuring out how to handle a biting incident involving his daughter. His idea: Have the girl bite back. Then comes this:

"You don't think that maybe you should run this by Aunt Becky?" Jesse: "Aunt Becky is in Nebraska, helping out her mother. I don’t want to bother her with such a tiny little thing like this."