Biden Racks Up Primary Wins

(Newser) – Joe Biden has won the Democratic primaries in Indiana, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania. They were among the nine states, along with the District of Columbia, that held primaries on Tuesday. Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest trove of presidential delegates. The Democratic results were expected because Biden’s rivals have already dropped out of the race, although Bernie Sanders' campaign has urged progressives to vote for him anyway. The former vice president's haul of delegates pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination, the AP reports. Some primaries were delayed for weeks because of the pandemic.

The other states voting Tuesday are Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, and South Dakota. Joe Biden is already the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but he needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination. If he doesn’t reach the requisite number on Tuesday, he has more opportunities to do so later this month. Voters are navigating coronavirus concerns and curfews in place amid protests of George Floyd’s killing by police. In-person voting is down in every state, as many voters were encouraged to vote by mail because of the pandemic. Philadelphia moved its 6pm curfew back to 8:30pm for Tuesday to accommodate voting.