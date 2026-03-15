Supporters of Orban, Rival Fill Streets of Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his main political opponent, Peter Magyar, called their supporters to the streets of Budapest on Sunday for a show of strength before the two face off in pivotal elections. The rival rallies in the capital, which drew hundreds of thousands of people in support of Orban's nationalist Fidesz party and Magyar's center-right Tisza, are being viewed as a barometer for which side commands more support as the campaign enters its final month. Tisza holds a lead over Fidesz in most independent polling, the AP reports, but the outcome remains far from certain as Fidesz has sought to engage its broad support in many rural areas and leverage its control over public broadcasters and loyal media outlets to deliver its message.