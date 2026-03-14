Brazil Says Bolsonaro Is in ICU

Jair Bolsonaro's kidney function worsened in the hours after the former Brazilian president was transferred to an intensive care unit, a hospital in Brasilia said Saturday. The 70-year-old also has pneumonia, and doctors say his medical situation is serious but stable. Bolsonaro was sent to DF Star Hospital on Friday from the prison where he is serving a 27-year sentence for leading a coup attempt in 2023, the AP reports. The hospital also said in a statement that he has had an increase in inflammatory markers since treatment began. "He did not improve, but he is stable," his son, Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, told reporters in Brasilia.

The former president, who governed between 2019 and 2022, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing high fever, low oxygen, sweating, and chills. Exams confirmed bronchopneumonia, a type of pneumonia, likely caused by aspiration. His family has repeatedly asked Brazil's Supreme Court to allow him to carry out his sentence under house arrest, claiming he has received insufficient medical attention. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times since being stabbed at a campaign event before the 2018 presidential election. "Unfortunately we have to learn how to live with this," his son said. "It is not the first, the second or the third time my father is hospitalized because of the problems coming from the stabbing."



