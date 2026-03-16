Here Are Your 2026 Academy Award Winners

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another was crowned best picture at the 98th Academy Awards, handing Hollywood's top honor to a comic, multi-generational American saga of political resistance, the AP reports. The ceremony Sunday, which also saw Michael B. Jordan win best actor and Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw make Oscar history as the first female director of photography to win the award, was a long-in-coming coronation for Anderson, a San Fernando Valley native who made his first short at age 18 and has been one of America's most lionized filmmakers for decades. Before Sunday, Anderson had never won an Oscar.

But One Battle After Another, the favorite coming in, won six Oscars, including best director and best adapted screenplay for Anderson, the Oscars' first trophy for best casting, and best supporting actor for an absent Sean Penn. Ryan Coogler's Jim Crow-set, blues-soaked vampire tale Sinners, which came in with a record 16 nominations, also landed some big and even historic wins, finishing the night with four awards. Coogler, the widely loved filmmaker, won the first Oscar in an unblemished career that started out with Jordan in 2013's Fruitvale Station.

Arkapaw, only the fourth female cinematographer ever nominated, won the award in a long-in-coming triumph for women behind the camera. And Jordan, one of Hollywood's most liked leading men, won best actor in one of the night's closest races. The Dolby Theatre rose to its feet in the most thunderous applause of the night. Click for the complete list of winners, including Jessie Buckley, who won best actress for her performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, making her the first Irish performer to ever win in the category. (See some of the red carpet fashions here, or tidbits from host Conan O'Brien's monologue here.)